UK police are reassuring drivers that a highway sign closely resembling the ‘Squid Game’ logo just bears traffic guidelines, not directions to a deathmatch

The UK police is assuring people that a road sign which closely resembles the ‘Squid Game’ logo isn’t leading them to the site of deadly children’s games. TVP Roads Policing

The UK police have assured people that a highway sign will not lead them to the site of “Squid Game.”

This is after a sign bearing an uncanny resemblance to an icon seen in the Netflix show was spotted.

The circle, triangle, and square logo appears on a card given to those invited to play in “Squid Game’s” deathmatch.

Drivers in the UK who were slightly alarmed at the thought that a road sign might be leading them to the location of a “Squid Game” deathmatch can rest easy.

The UK’s Thames Valley Police posted a tweet on October 12, clarifying that a road sign spotted on its highways was not directing motorists to the site of deadly children’s games.

“We can confirm that following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 will not lead you to the popular Netflix series Squid Game,” wrote the Thames Valley Police in its tweet. “It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks … phew!”

“Squid Game” is a wildly popular South Korean Netflix series that premiered in September and became the streaming company’s most-watched show in history. The series chronicles 456 individuals who participate in a series of violent and deadly children’s games in order to win a cash prize that will save them from crushing debt.

A business card used to invite participants into the squid game. Neftlix

The logo on the M4 highway road sign bears a close resemblance to an icon seen in the show. The icon features on the calling card that all invitees to the games receive. It also coincides with the symbol drawn on the ground in the titular squid game, a Korean playground game called “ojingeo.”

These icons are also worn on the masks of the show’s pink-uniformed guards, and appear to delineate the rank and hierarchy of the silent, machine-gun-toting workers.

Meanwhile, “Squid Game” continues to break records and inspire real-life, spin-off events. The drama was viewed by 111 million users within its first 28 days on the Netflix platform, snatching the top spot from the romance drama “Bridgerton.”