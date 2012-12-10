UK Police Are Considering A Criminal Probe Into The Kate Middleton Hoax

Photo: ComSec/Flickr

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have contacted Australian authorities about a possible investigation into an Australian radio station’s hoax call to a U.K. hospital.The callers impersonated Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles and received confidential details about the former Kate Middleton’s medical information. The call was recorded and broadcast.



The prank took an ugly twist Friday with the death of nurse Jacintha Saldanha, a 46-year-old mother of two, three days after she took the hoax call.

Police have not yet determined Saldanha’s cause of death, but people from London to Sydney have been making the assumption that she died because of stress from the call.

The disk jockeys involved have been suspended indefinitely.

Australian police Sunday confirmed they had been contacted by London police and said they would cooperate.

Copyright (2012) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.