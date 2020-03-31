Police dyed an Instagrammable 'Blue Lagoon' in England black to stop people visiting during lockdown

Buxton Police SNT The ‘Blue Lagoon’ is actually toxic quarry water containing rubbish and dead animals.

Police in Derbyshire, England, have dyed a local “Blue Lagoon” black to stop people coming up to the picturesque spot during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Blue Lagoon” is located in Harpur Hill, Buxton, and has been attracting visitors for years due to its vibrant colour and stunning scenery.

However, the pretty pool is actually toxic quarry water containing rubbish and dead animals, according to the BBC.

Posting on Facebook, police said they received reports of people congregating around the lagoon, and had dyed it black to make the beauty spot less appealing.

“The dyeing of the lake has been happening since at least 2013 due to the serious health issues of the water,” Joey Severn, Media and Communications Officer for the Derbyshire Constabulary, told Insider.

Police in Derbyshire, England, have dyed a “Blue Lagoon” in Buxton black to deter people from dropping by the picturesque scene during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the UK on lockdown to help prevent the spread of the virus, citizens are restricted to only go out for medical needs, to pick up essential items from the supermarket, go to work only if it cannot be done from home, and to complete one form of exercise a day.

Posting on Facebook last week, Buxton police said they had received reports of people congregating around the lagoon after the government stressed the importance of staying at home.

Buxton Police SNT The lagoon has been attracting people long before the coronavirus lockdown.

The post said: “With this in mind, we have attended the location this morning and used water dye to make the water look less appealing.”

The “Blue Lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton, became something of a local attraction well before the spread of the coronavirus due to its striking blue colour and stunning setting, especially when the sun is shining.

Visitors could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at a tropical oasis, rather than toxic quarry water which can cause skin irritation and stomach complaints if someone were to take a dip.

Joey Severn, Media and Communications Officer at the Derbyshire Constabulary, told Insider over email: “The dyeing of the lake has been happening since at least 2013 due to the serious health issues of the water.

Buxton Police SNT Every year the lagoon is dyed to discourage people from visiting and ensure safety.

“This is done every year to ensure the safety of people who may not see the many signs explaining the toxic nature of the pool.”

Severn said the dye is not permanent, which is why the process has to be repeated.

According to the BBC, the water has a pH level 11.3, which is close to the 12.3 pH level of bleach. Would-be swimmers are also warned with signs around the quarry pool that it contains trash and dead animals.

Buxton Police SNT Although the water looks inviting, it’s actually toxic, as well as containing trash and dead animals.

Reiterating the aim of the operation, the Buxton police Facebook post went on to say: “This is a regular tactic that we use to reduce ASB and we work in partnership with HPBC and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“However, as things stand, it has never been so important to discourage these types of gatherings.”

