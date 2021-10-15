UK authorities declare the fatal stabbing of conservative lawmaker David Amess an act of terrorism

Police officers and ambulance crew attend following the stabbing of UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess as he met with constituents at a constituency surgery on October 15, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, England. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

Authorities labeled the fatal stabbing a UK lawmaker MP Sir David Amess an act of terrorism.

Amess was stabbed while meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

The Metropolitan Police said they believe there is “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

British authorities formally declared the fatal stabbing of a conservative lawmaker an act of terrorism, The New York Times reported Friday.

Sir David Amess, 69, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed on Friday while meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in the UK. He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

“The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” the Metropolitan Police at New Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Authorities said they believed the suspect acted alone in the fatal stabbing, and they are “not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

“However, enquiries into the circumstances continue,” the statement added. The probe was led by officers in a counterterrorism unit, Harrington said earlier Friday.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said a 25-year-old man was arrested immediately at the scene on suspicion of murder, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

“Today is a tragic day for the family and colleagues of Sir David, the community of Southend and indeed for the whole county,” Harrington said. “Sir David, had dedicated his life to serving the communities of Essex and today he was simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short.”

“I know the residents of Essex and Southend West will stand with me today in remembering a member of our community,” he continued.