UK police have shut down one of the world's most popular karaoke torrent sites

Police in England have shut down a popular torrent site that let people illegally download karaoke tracks for free.

Torrent Freak reports that police have arrested “DJ Mikey L,” the man suspected of running Karaoke-World.

Karaoke World collected links to karaoke files, which let people see lyrics on-screen while they sing their favourite songs.

You might think that it’s pretty easy to make karaoke tracks, but there’s actually a complex legal system behind the creation and release of them. Torrent site Karaoke World didn’t have the licence required to distribute many of the karaoke tracks, so police swooped to shut down the site.

Here’s what Karaoke World looked like before it was shut down:

A message appeared on Karaoke World after the arrest:

Just to let you all know the owner of kW was taken to the police station and had to close the site down by the Internet police so sorry we are no longer

Torrent Freak reports that a 46-year-old man was arrested in Dewsbury on Wednesday, and he may be “DJ Mikey L” — the man suspected of running Karaoke World.

