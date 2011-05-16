UK Police Receive Report Of Irish Terrorist Bomb In Central London

Photo: TJ Morris via flickr

Update 8:30 AM ET: The bomb threat was received by London police last night, and they’ve since closed the area around Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace, according to the Telegraph.The Queen is set to visit Ireland tomorrow, and there has been large public opposition to the event.



More to follow…

Earlier: Police forces in London have received a report that their is a bomb in Central London, according to Sky.

There are no specifics about where the bomb is or when it is set to go off.

The threat was received from some faction of the IRA.





