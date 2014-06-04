The UK Is So Hot

Economic data out of the UK continues to look red hot.

The latest services PMI data indicates the economy is booming.

The reading of 58.6 is consistent with “sharply rising levels of activity” says Markit, which compiles the survey.

The most impressive number is on jobs: Employment growth in the UK services industry just had its best month in 17 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.