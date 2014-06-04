The UK Is So Hot

Joe Weisenthal
Walkie-talkie london buildingGetty Images/Peter Macdiarmid

Economic data out of the UK continues to look red hot.

The latest services PMI data indicates the economy is booming.

The reading of 58.6 is consistent with “sharply rising levels of activity” says Markit, which compiles the survey.

The most impressive number is on jobs: Employment growth in the UK services industry just had its best month in 17 years.

Screen Shot 2014 06 04 at 4.36.02 AMMarkit

