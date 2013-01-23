UK PM David Cameron Promises Historic National Referendum On Whether Country Will Stay In The EU

The Prime Minister promises to hold a referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU in the next Parliament if a Conservative government is elected.

In a speech in central London, Mr Cameron said that it was time to “settle the question” of Britain’s relationship with Europe.



He promised that his party’s 2015 manifesto would ask for a mandate from the British people for a Conservative government to negotiate a new settlement with Europe.

“It will be a relationship with the Single Market at its heart,” he said. “And when we have negotiated that new settlement, we will give the British people a referendum with a very simple in or out choice. To stay in the EU on these new terms; or come out altogether.”

The Prime Minister said that if Britain could achieve a new settlement in which it could be “comfortable” whilst allowing all the countries in Europe to thrive, then he would “campaign for it with all my heart and soul”.

He concluded by saying: “Britain’s national interest is best served in a flexible, adaptable and open European Union and that such a European Union is best with Britain in it.

“Over the coming weeks, months and years, I will not rest until this debate is won. For the future of my country. For the success of the European Union. And for the prosperity of our peoples for generations to come.”

