England Shows The World How To Reform A Pension System And Have Enough Money Left To Raise Benefits

Britain’s plan to reform its national pension system may be so effective it will lead to an increase in benefits.How they’re getting it done starts with raising the retirement age over the next decade from 60 to 66 — a much bigger change than Sarkozy would dare and yet the British aren’t striking.



Next, the British are considering a flat pension system that would cut administrative costs from $86 per person to $9 per person, according to Daily Mail.

All pensioners would receive $224 per week, including double payment for couples.

This would be an upgrade from the current system, which pays $156 per person and $264 per couple, with additional payouts determined by an evaluation of a pensioner’s ability to work.

Think America could handle either of these reforms?

