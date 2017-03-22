UK to ban passengers from carrying electronic devices on certain inbound flights

A British Airways plane taxis from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 on October 25, 2016 in London, England. Photo: Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images.

Passengers flying to the UK from certain countries will be banned from carrying some portable electronic devices, the government has announced.

The ban is reportedly being introduced as a response to the general terrorist threat in the UK, which is currently set severe.

The ban will apply to direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.

The companies that will be affected by the ban are British Airways, Easyjet, Jet2, Thomas Cook, Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines, MEA, Egyptair, Tunisair, and Royal Jordanian.

Laptops, tablets, and cameras will be banned from hand luggage, but mobile phones will be allowed. Those larger electronic devices will have to be transported in the checked baggage. The ban will reportedly not apply to pilots.

In a statement, Chris Grayling, the Secretary of State for Transport, said:

“Under the new arrangements, phones, laptops and tablets larger than; Length: 16.0cm, Width: 9.3cm, Depth: 1.5cm will not be allowed in the cabin on selected flights to the UK from the countries affected. Most smart phones fall within these limits and will continue to be allowed on board. However, devices larger than these dimensions may not be carried in the cabin. “We understand the frustration that these measures may cause and we are working with the aviation industry to minimise any impact. Our top priority will always be to maintain the safety of British nationals. These new measures apply to flights into the UK and we are not currently advising against flying to and from those countries. “The UK has some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and at all times the safety and security of the public is our primary concern. We will not hesitate to put in place measures we believe are necessary, effective and proportionate.”

On Tuesday, the US also announced the introduction of a ban on electronic devices for passengers on certain flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa. These include inbound flights from Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Doha, and Istanbul.

