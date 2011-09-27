The 10 Weirdest Things People Tried To Take Into UK Parliament This Year

Adam Taylor
big ben

Photo: wikimedia commons

In a wonderful use of the UK’s Freedom of Information Act, anonymous Twitter user FOIMonkey asked London’s Metropolitan Police what “other” meant in official reports of items confiscated by police officers guarding the houses of Parliament (h/t CNBC.com).The document released reveals a great insight into British political protest (11 shaving foam cans confiscated in July?).

We made a list of our favourites from the document, though there are many more (including one — “Mud Larking” — that remains a mystery).

Magic Wands

1 was confiscated in March.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Police Helmut (Child)

We presume this is referring to fake police helmuts produced as toys/souvenirs for children. 4 were confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Boomerang

2 boomerangs were confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Cans of shaving foam

11 were confiscated (all in July).

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Grenade Lighter

1 grenade shape lighter was confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Snow shoes

One pair of snow shoes were confiscated in March.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Harmonicas

9 harmonicas were taken.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

A giant tennis ball

1 giant tennis ball was confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Hand cuffs

3 sets of hand cuffs were confiscated. Also, one pair of plastic handcuffs were confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

Bungee Cord

6 people tried to take in bungee cords. Weirdly, only 1 bungee harness was confiscated.

Source: The Metropolitan Police

