The 10 Weirdest Things People Tried To Take Into UK Parliament This Year

In a wonderful use of the UK’s Freedom of Information Act, anonymous Twitter user FOIMonkey asked London’s Metropolitan Police what “other” meant in official reports of items confiscated by police officers guarding the houses of Parliament (h/t CNBC.com).The document released reveals a great insight into British political protest (11 shaving foam cans confiscated in July?).



We made a list of our favourites from the document, though there are many more (including one — “Mud Larking” — that remains a mystery).

