UK Papers Are Going After Facebook As Lee Rigby's Family Accuse It Of Having 'Blood On Its Hands'

Tomas Hirst
Sun coverThe Sun

Britain’s press corps have rounded on Facebook after allegations that the social network failed to report a key conversation on the platform in which one of Lee Rigby’s killers, Michael Adebowale, threatened to “murder a soldier”.

The exchange with an unidentified individual identified by the codename FOXTROT was highlighted in the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report on Rigby’s murder,
released on Tuesday, as the key piece of evidence that could have averted the tragedy. The report states:

“Adebowale’s expressed intention to murder a soldier was highly significant. If Adebowale’s exchange with FOXTROT had been seen by MI5 at the time, then we believe that the investigation would have increased to Priority 1, unlocking all the extra resources this would have entailed. This is the single issue which — had it been known at the time — might have enabled MI5 to prevent the attack.”

Although the platform on which the exchange happened was missing from the report, and the transcript of the exchange redacted, the Guardian alleged on Tuesday that the unnamed internet company was Facebook.

Here is how the morning papers covered the story:

The Sun quoted the Rigby family as saying that the site has “blood on its hands”

Meanwhile the Daily Mail lead on “Facebook Kept Quiet About Rigby’s Killer’s Plotting”

Elsewhere, the Telegraph cited Prime Minister David Cameron’s comment that the failure to report the exchange amounts to a “lack of moral responsibility”

