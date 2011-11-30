If You're Eating In The UK This Winter, Maybe Avoid The Oysters

Three-quarters of British oysters are contaminated with the nasty winter vomiting bug, norovirus, reports the BBC.



An investigation by the British Food Standards Agency tested over 8,000 oysters from 39 harvesting areas across the UK. According to the AFP, 76 per cent of those oysters tested contained the virus. Oysters feed by filtering water through them so any virus contained in their surroundings can build up within them.

It has been conceded, however that the strength of the virus found in British oysters is unknown. Whether it is strong enough to cause severe illness in oyster consumers is still under question.

According to the Telegraph, about 600,000 to one million British citizens catch norovirus every year. The illness causes vomiting and severe stomach pains.

