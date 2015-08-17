These British baby names are becoming insanely popular -- thanks to Game of Thrones and Frozen

Oliver and Amelia are currently the most popular baby names in Britain.

But thanks to massive hit TV shows and films, the number of popular characters making its way into the British census is growing.

After the release of the HBO TV show “Game of Thrones,” the number of parents naming their kids after the characters from George R.R. Martin’s books, have jumped.

Interestingly, more people favoured calling their girls “Khaleesi,” rather than the character’s birth name of Daenerys. Arya, the arguably more resilient and feisty female character from GoT, was the most popular choice for parents.

Meanwhile, parents of boys were keen to name them after the TV adaptation went live. Theon and Tyrion are the most popular names.

Meanwhile, Disney’s wildly popular film Frozen, which is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, saw the ice princess heroine’s name — Elsa — jump up the ranks.

Apparently, even the names of iceman Kristoff and the animated snowman Olaf entered the charts with 3 and 52 babies’ names respectively.

