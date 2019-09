Yeah, not so much…



UK November public sector borrowing came in at £22.7 billion vs expectations of £17 billion.

Another example of the follies of austerity? Too soon to tell, obviously, but so much for the idea of the UK heading in the right direction.

Look what happened to the pound on the news (from FinViz):

