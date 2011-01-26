Bank Of England Governor Admits That British Families Haven't Had It This Bad Since The 1920s

With rising cost inflation and wages failing to keep up Britain’s families have it worse than anytime since the 1920’s, according to the Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King (via Daily Mail).



His comments come just a day after UK GDP figures showed the country had slipped back into negative growth in Q4 2010. That figure was partially blamed on a series of snow storms that crippled the country’s consumers in the run up to Christmas.

But what King is pointing out is that right now, wages in the UK cannot keep up with the rising costs of food, fuel, and other goods.

From his speech:

So why is there so much unhappiness about inflation at present? The answer is clear. The three factors I described – higher import and energy prices and taxes – have squeezed real take-home pay by around 12%. Average real take-home pay normally rises as productivity increases – money wages normally rise faster than prices. But the opposite was true last year, so real wages fell sharply. And given the rise in VAT and other price rises this year, real wages are likely to fall again. As a result, in 2011 real wages are likely to be no higher than they were in 2005. One has to go back to the 1920s to find a time when real wages fell over a period of six years.

Two governors at the Bank of England (Andrew Sentance and Martin Weale) wanted to increase the bank’s main rate now to control inflation. One core reason is the concern that, if rates aren’t raised now, then the need for a sharp hike that could slam the economy may be greater in the long-run.

From the Monetary Policy Committee Minutes:

Moreover, an increase in Bank Rate at the current juncture might lessen the risk that a larger increase became necessary at a later stage if inflation persisted above the target. Members noted that a small increase in Bank Rate at this meeting would still leave monetary policy highly accommodative, and would not preclude the Committee from increasing the policy stimulus in future if that became necessary.

With high cost inflation, low wage inflation, and low growth, Britain seems to be slipping back into that stagflation scenario last seen in the 1970s. Even the Governor of The Bank of England seems to agree.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.