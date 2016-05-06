ELECTIONS LIVE: Tories to beat Labour in Scotland and London Mayor results to come

Labour’s presence in Scotland is set to crater — it should be gaining hundreds of seats if history is a guide — but it is not.

Conservatives are shaping up to become the No.2 party after the SNP north of the border. Labour is on course to lose all its seats in Glasgow.

Labour MP John Mann says coming third in Scotland would be “beyond comprehension.”

Labour loses seats in areas with large Jewish populations following the Ken Livingstone anti-Semitism spat.

Modest gains for UKIP and the Lib-Dems.

Labour MPs are not blaming leader Jeremy Corbyn (yet) … even though the results suggest he cannot make gains for Labour nationally.

This is a liveblog of the day’s events and will be updated frequently. Refresh the page for the latest news, or click here.

Latest:

0829 — THE SCOTTISH TORIES ARE LOOKING FAIRLY CERTAIN TO BEAT LABOUR

It looks pretty certain that the Tories will be back from the dead in Scotland and beat Labour to second place.

The SNP’s popularity has not waned since the independence referendum in 2014. Here’s what it looks like right now. There are still 14 seats to declare.

Scottish Parliament, composition: SNP: 60 (-4) CON: 25 (+12) LAB: 20 (-12) GRN: 6 (+4) LDEM: 4 (+1) (14 yet to declare)

— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 6, 2016

0821 — RECAP — THINGS ARE LOOKING DEVASTATING FOR LABOUR

Labour is suffering badly.

Local elections are supposed to be the occasion when voters punish the government for its missteps. The average opposition party gains 434 seats in the local vote. Yet Labour is losing seats. That has only happened twice since 1974.

The Conservative party is poised to overtake Labour in Scotland — previously unthinkable two years ago.

Andy Burham, the previous favourite to become leader of the Labour party but ended up losing out to Jeremy Corbyn, is considering becoming the Mayor of Manchester.

Labour MPs are not blaming Jeremy Corbyn but the outcome of the election so far is all a damning indictment for the party and its leader.

0820 — WELCOME BACK TO THE LIVE BLOG

Welcome back to Business Insider’s third live blog.

If you need a catch up from overnight or during the day yesterday, check out our coverage here and here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.