And another one to add to the list.



UK industrial production grew 0.3% in March vs. expectations of 0.8%, according to ForexLive.

Manufacturing output at 0.2% was just shy of 0.3% expectations.

One of these days we’ll get around to compiling all the bad UK datapoints, but suffice to say, just about everyone lately has been ugly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.