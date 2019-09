The British pound is strengthening after some strong U.K. economic data.



Manufacturing output climbed by 1.1% in March, beating expectations for 0.3% growth.

Industrial output increased by 0.7%, also beating expectations for a 0.2% gain.

All of this comes ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate policy announcement later this morning.

