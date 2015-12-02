A 68-year-old man successfully sued Apple for deleting precious photos from his phone

Gary Stone Deric White, 68, lost all of his data when he took his iPhone in for repair at the Apple Store.

A 68-year-old man from the UK successfully sued Apple after the company deleted precious photos, videos, and contacts from his iPhone, according to The Evening Standard.

The plaintiff, Deric White, sought £5,000 ($7,500) in damages after he took his iPhone 5 into the Regent Street Apple Store in London for repair. Instead of fixing the phone, a store employee deleted everything.

White was awarded £1,200 ($1,800) and around £800 ($1,200) in costs.

“My life was saved on that phone,” he told The Sun. “It was only after staff fiddled around they asked if I’d backed my things up.”

Apple argued in court that White has “not demonstrated how he suffered any loss” when his data, which includes 15 years worth of contacts, was deleted. The Court found differently, however.

White will put the £1,200 towards a holiday in Cornwall, on the South Coast of England. “It’s not so much the money that I have won, but it’s the moral victory,” he said. “It’s absolutely fabulous, it’s a monumental victory.”

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.