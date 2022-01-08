A 29-year-old bachelor put up billboards in the UK in hopes of finding his future wife: ‘Save me from an arranged marriage’

Two wedding rings are seen during a wedding ceremony. Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

A man placed billboards in the UK in hopes to find a wife, the BBC reported.

Muhammad Malik placed his “Save me from an arranged marriage” billboards in London and Birmingham.

The billboards are expected to stay up until January 14.

A 29-year-old man is searching for a wife and advertising himself on billboards in the UK in hopes of finding his perfect match.

Muhammad Malik’s purple billboards —which say “Save me from an arranged marriage” in bold letters — can be seen in London and Birmingham until January 14, the BBC reported. The ad also includes his website: findMALIKawife.com.

Malik, a Muslim entrepreneur and bank consultant living in London, said that he is not opposed to arranged marriages but wants to “try and find someone on my own first,” according to his website.

He told the BBC that he hs tried dating apps and even attended some events, but he still has yet to find the one. On his website, he outlines what he is looking for in a partner and instructs those interested to fill out a Google Form.

“My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen. I’m open to any ethnicity, but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants,” his website states. “Always personality and faith over anything else!”

Malik has gotten hundreds of messages since the billboard was displayed last Saturday, the BBC reported.

“I haven’t had the time to look through yet,” Malik told the outlet earlier this week. “I need to set some time aside – I hadn’t thought this part through.”

Malik did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.