UK Expels Qaddafi Diplomats, recognises Rebels

The UK has become the latest country to expel the Libyan embassy and recognise the Libyan rebel council, the BBC reports.



This follows similar moves by France and the United States.

British Foreign Secretary William Hague said that the rebels have shown their commitment to a “more open and democratic Libya… in stark contrast to Qaddafi whose brutality against the Libyan people has stripped him of all legitimacy.”

Hague added that the British government will now deal with the Libyan transitional council “on the same basis as other governments around the world” and that Qaddafi’s envoys in London must leave the country.

Reuters reports that the UK will also unfreeze £91 million ($148 million) in assets for the rebel-held oil company AGOCO. Hague said that the measure was designed to give more practical assistance to the rebels.

NATO has been attacking Qaddafi’s forces in Libya since March 19th.

