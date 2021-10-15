‘Unimaginable grief’: British lawmakers mourn the killing of MP David Amess

Police officers and ambulance crew at the scene of the stabbing of UK Conservative MP David Amess on October 15, 2021 in Leigh-on-Sea, England. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

British lawmakers expressed grief and shock after Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday.

Amess was killed while meeting with constituents in Essex on Friday.

The Essex Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested following the attack.

British lawmakers mourned the death of Conservative MP David Amess, who was fatally stabbed while meeting with constituents on Friday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called Amess “a great public servant.”

“I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the tragic news that Sir David has passed away,” he wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers, and those of all Londoners, are with David’s loved ones at this time of unimaginable grief.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, posted a statement to Twitter and said Amess’ killing will “send shockwaves” through Parliament and the country.

“I am shocked and deeply distressed by the killing of Sir David Amess. Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues,” he wrote.

Carrie Johnson, the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wrote on Twitter that the news was “devastating.”

“He was hugely kind and good,” she wrote. “An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust.”

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, shared a video of Amess speaking at the Royal Albert Hall in London during a concert he helped organize featuring dozens of children with learning disabilities.

“For those who didn’t know Sir David Amess, this will give you a measure of the man,” she tweeted.

The British Union flag above 10 Downing Street was lowered to half-mast following the news of Amess’ death, according to The Telegraph.

Amess, 69, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where the MP was holding a constituency event, Sky News reported. The Essex Police said it took place shortly after 12 p.m.

A medical helicopter arrived at the scene following the attack. Police said a man – identified by reports as Amess – was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

The Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested following the attack. “We’re not looking for anyone else,” the force tweeted. The man is currently in custody.

Amess had been an MP since 1983, representing Southend West in Essex for the Conservative Party since 1997. He has never held ministerial office.

Insider has contacted Amess’ office in Westminster for comment.