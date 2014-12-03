Here Are Exactly What Types Of Porn The UK Just Banned

The UK just announced a change in the guidelines that govern online pornography, and people are scared that the government is embarking on a far-reaching crackdown on porn. The Independent, for instance, is reporting that “the measures appear to take aim at female pleasure.”

That’s not really true. There isn’t a lengthy list of sex acts that will be been banned overnight, and the law isn’t targeting women. Instead, the ban actually seems to be a good thing. It mainly just bans the type of porn that involves violent criminal acts. And it doesn’t ban you from watching the product.

Porn studios in the UK have to submit their DVDs to a certification body to receive an R18 rating. That comes from the same censorship body that oversees Hollywood movie releases in the UK: The British Board of Film Classification. The main change that has taken place is that the BBFC is now going to require paid-for online porn to adhere to the same guidelines as DVDs.

The Independent has published a list of sex acts which it claims are now banned in porn. This list includes spanking, caning, whipping, strangulation, fisting and physical abuse.

But the thing is, there isn’t a blanket ban on these sex acts. Here’s a quote from Murray Perkins, who works at the BBFC, that explains what they actually do when it comes to porn:

“Sex work shouldn’t be in breach of the criminal law; participants must be adults; it shouldn’t encourage an interest in sexually abusive activity — rape or child abuse; it should be consensual; there’s limited scope for role play; but it should be non-harmful and there shouldn’t be any infliction of pain beyond mild consensual activity. Strong sexual threats or abuse are unlikely to be acceptable.”

What Perkins is explaining here is that the BBFC is actually pretty relaxed when it comes to porn. There’s still a thriving porn industry in the UK, after all. What the board does frown upon, though, is anything that’s physically harmful or injurious.

Take, for example, spanking. That hasn’t been banned. It’s still allowed, as long as it’s not seen to be causing harm. The same goes for caning, whipping, strangulation and all of the other sex acts outlined above.

And before you get worried that the police are going to arrest you for watching porn, remember that the new guidelines only target producers and distributors, not customers.

