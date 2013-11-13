UK Recovery Continues To Look Solid

From numbers out from the Bank of England:

The employment rate for those aged from 16 to 64 for July to September 2013 was 71.8%, up 0.3 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 29.95 million people in employment aged 16 and over, up 177,000 from April to June 2013.

The unemployment rate for July to September 2013 was 7.6% of the economically active population, down 0.2 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 2.47 million unemployed people, down 48,000 from April to June 2013.

The inactivity rate for those aged from 16 to 64 for July to September 2013 was 22.2%, down 0.2 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 8.92 million economically inactive people aged from 16 to 64, down 69,000 from April to June 2013.