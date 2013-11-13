UK Recovery Continues To Look Solid

From numbers out from the Bank of England:
-
The employment rate for those aged from 16 to 64 for July to September 2013 was 71.8%, up 0.3 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 29.95 million people in employment aged 16 and over, up 177,000 from April to June 2013.
-
The unemployment rate for July to September 2013 was 7.6% of the economically active population, down 0.2 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 2.47 million unemployed people, down 48,000 from April to June 2013.
-
The inactivity rate for those aged from 16 to 64 for July to September 2013 was 22.2%, down 0.2 percentage points from April to June 2013. There were 8.92 million economically inactive people aged from 16 to 64, down 69,000 from April to June 2013.
-
Between July to September 2012 and July to September 2013 total pay rose by 0.7% and regular pay rose by 0.8%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.