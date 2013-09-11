UK Jobs Data Shows The Economy Is Coming Back

More evidence of a UK comeback.
This time it’s from the employment data.
Via World First:
- The unemployment rate has fallen to 7.7% vs. expectations of 7.8%
- Jobless claims fell 32,600 vs. a predicted fall of 21,000
- That was the biggest fall, per Jamie McGeever, since june 1997.
The UK has seen a string of nice data over recent months. Not too surprising that this was a good one.
