These are uncertain times in Brussels, and Jean-Claude Juncker knows it. Naming his new team, the European Commission's incoming president offered an unexpected olive branch. The UK's representative, Jonathan Hill, was the surprise appointment as the EU's first dedicated commissioner for Financial Services.

