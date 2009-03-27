UK Investigators Set To Make Arrests In Madoff Case

Get ready for more handcuffs in the Madoff case. So far it’s just been Bernie and his accountant David Friehling, but UK investigators are getting ready to make some of their own.



According to WSJ, the Madoff UK unit played a “significant” role in the fraud, and that criminal charges will be filed within months (however long that is).

The article doesn’t mention any names.

One particularly juicy tidbit is that Bernie’s wife Ruth got a $2 million payment from the UK business in November, right before Madoff went down. We’re sure that investigators in the US, who have been eyeing Bernie and Ruth for a while, would like to know what that payment was for.

