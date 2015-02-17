UK INFLATION HIT ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE RECORDS BEGAN

REUTERS/Stoyan NenovDive, dive, dive!
UK inflation just hit a new low, down to 0.3% in January, according to figures just out.
That’s the lowest figure for annual consumer price inflation since comparable records began.
The first estimate showed inflation at just 0.5%, the joint-lowest level on record.
NOW WATCH: This Video Of The Largest Breakage Of Ice From A Glacier Ever Filmed Is Absolutely Frightening
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.