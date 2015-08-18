UK inflation came in a little stronger in July than analysts expected

British consumer price inflation was a smidgen stronger in July than analysts had expected, coming in at +0.1% year-on-year.

Core prices, which strip out the effects of volatile items like food and energy, rose by 1.2%, considerably more than expected.

Analysts were expecting pretty much precisely what happened in June to happen in July too — 0% consumer price inflation (CPI) year-on-year, and 0.8% core price inflation.

