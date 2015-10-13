Britain slumped back into deflation in September

UK consumer price inflation came in weaker than expected in September, according to official figures.

In fact, CPI actually fell 0.1% in the year to September.

That’s lower than analysts expected — prices were forecast to be completely flat year-on-year, wth 0% growth.

Investors are also watching core prices closely — those are the prices of goods with volatile items like food and fuel costs stripped out, so they’re influenced less by things like slumping oil prices.

Analysts were expecting to see a 1.1% rise in core inflation, after a 1% rise in August.

The figures show core inflation up by 1%, again slightly lower than expected.

