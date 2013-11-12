Inflation Continues To Be Non-Existent

Pretty much anywhere you look, at least in the developed world, inflation is just not a thing despite the best efforts of central bankers.

In the UK — where a real recovery is actually taking hold — UK inflation just dipped hard.

From the UK’s Office of National Statistics:

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) grew by 2.2% in the year to October 2013, down from 2.7% in September.

The largest contributions to the fall in the rate came from the transport (notably motor fuels) and education (tuition fees) sectors.

The other main consumer price indices moved in a similar fashion. CPIH grew by 2.0% in the year to October 2013, down from 2.5%. RPIJ grew by 1.9%, down from 2.5%.

The pound is falling on the news.

