Inflation is rapidly coming to the UK.



Consumer prices in February jumped 4.4%, vs 4.2% expectations. The number was 4% in January.

Retail price inflation hit 5.5% vs 5.1% in January. This is the highest rate in 20 years, says the BBC.

It seems only a mater of time until the Bank of England follows the ECB into the rate hike path.

