UK Industrial Production Comes In Better Than Expected

UK Industrial production increased by 0.6% between August and September, which is better than the expected 0.4% increase.

The marginal uptick reflects increases of 3.8% in mining and quarrying, 0.4% in manufacturing, and 1.5% in the water supply, sewerage, and waste management sector, the Office of National Statistics said.

Production and manufacturing increased by 1.5% year-over-year in September.

Markets are down in Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.