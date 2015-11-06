British industry is doing a bit worse than we thought

A bundle of figures on Britain’s economy has been published on Friday, with industrial production growing 1.1% year-on-year in September.

That’s a bit less than the 1.3% figure expected by analysts. Meanwhile the month-on-month figure has come out at -0.2%, which is slightly worse than the consensus of -0.1%.

The pound slid 0.26 on Friday against the dollar, but didn’t move much when the data came out at 9:30 a.m. because the figures were only slightly below the forecasts.

Here’s the chart:

