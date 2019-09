Rolls Royce

Photo: Motor Authority

UK Industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.8 per cent month-over-month in October, reports Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh. This was much worse than the 0.8 per cent increase expected by economists.Manufacturing fell 1.3 per cent versus and estimate for a 0.2 per cent decline.



Markets are down modestly in Europe.

