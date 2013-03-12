Industrial Production Data Out Of The UK Is Frightful

Joe Weisenthal

The UK is now considered to be the real sick economy of Europe, as the sterling has been hammered all year on bad data, and expectations of future easing.

Fresh numbers out today only confirm the mess.

Politically, leadership is seen as being in disarray, with the governing Conservative party seeing horrible poll numbers.

Meanwhile, the pound, which as we said has been doing so bad lately, is getting crushed again on the news.

From FinViz:

Screen Shot 2013 03 12 at 5.39.53 AM

Photo: FinViz

