UK Hung Parliament Update: Labour Desperately Tries To Make A Deal With Liberal Democrats

Sensing a potential long-term loss in power, the UK’s Labour Party is putting together an offer to lure away the king maker Liberal Democrats from a coalition with the Conservative Party.



David Cameron and the Conservatives have been in negotiations with Nick Clegg and the Liberal Democrats since results poured in early Friday, and made clear that there would be no majority winner in the UK election.

But those talks have made little progress yet, as the Conservatives and Lib Dems are squabbling over how many seats the Lib Dems would have in a cabinet, and what seats they would be.

So Gordon Brown and Labour, seeing the opportunity, are putting together a coalition government offer with the help of Alex Salmond, head of the Scottish Nationalist Party, where the Liberal Democrats would gain what they’ve always wanted: proportional representation.

Proportional representation, known as PR, is a system of voting where the popular percentage of voters voting for a party is reflected in the final seat count in Parliament. Right now, the first-past-the-post system in the UK blocks out many Liberal Democrats from taking up seats in Parliament.

Under PR, the Liberal Democrats position in Parliament would swell from a now projected 57 seats to around 150 based upon their 23% per cent of the popular vote on May 7.

Such a coalition may require Gordon Brown to step down as Labour Party chief, and a new leader to be named.

