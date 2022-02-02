A ‘hot’ fugitive who had thousands swooning after his mugshot went viral has been captured by UK police

Jonathan Cahill West Yorkshire Police

A fugitive who had thousands swooning after his mugshot went viral has been captured by UK police, officials said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Cahill, 37, was arrested and taken into custody after being “wanted on recall to prison,” West Yorkshire Police announced on Twitter.

Cahill, who was previously convicted of burglary, reportedly violated his parole after being released from prison in September, according to the Washington Post.

Various media outlets dubbed Cahill as a “fit felon” and “criminally hot” after thousands of social media users commented on the man’s appearance, as the police inquiry went viral.

On the department’s Facebook plea for help finding Cahill — which has since been taken down — users commented saying that they would happily help find the man, according to local news site YorkshireLive.

“What’s his crime: breaking hearts or houses?” one user asked, according to the site.

Another user said: “Should be easy to find, half the women in West Yorkshire will be chasing him after reading these comments.”

On a department Twitter post, which has also been removed, users made similar remarks.

“I can tell you rn if I find him, I’m providing him safe harbor in my bedroom,” one user wrote,