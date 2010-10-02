UK Hospital Spends $700K On Modern Art, While Closing $64 Million Budget Hole

Broomfield Hospital in southeast England just made a terrible decision in the face of government austerity around the developed world. The hospital spent $700,000 on two pieces of modern art, 10 foot human statues made out of metal and fibre glass.



At the same time, the local hospital system is ripping $64 billion from its budget, cutting services and laying off staff.

