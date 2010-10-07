UK House Prices Just Dropped 4% In One Month -- The Worst Decline Ever

UK housing prices just suffered their worst month in recorded history.



The average housing price dropped by 6,000 pounds, or $9,500, during the month of September alone.

It’s the kind of financial paper loss you are better off ignoring:

Telegraph:

The group said an increase in the number of properties on the market, combined with a drop in demand fuelled by uncertainty over the economy, forced prices down 3.6pc – the biggest monthly fall since figures were first compiled in 1983.

The price of an average home in the UK dropped from £168,124 in August to £162,096, Halifax figures showed.

