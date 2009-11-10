UK Hedge Fund Exec Sues For £4 Million Over Being Forced To Go To Strip Clubs

Joe Weisenthal

From The Daily Mail:

A blonde executive who claims she was hounded from her job by a hedge fund boss who openly used prostitutes and made her visit strip clubs is suing him for £4million. 

Jordan Wimmer, 29, felt ‘completely soiled’ after Mark Lowe, 55, made a string of degrading jokes about blondes and brought high-class escorts to business meetings. 

She had to watch in a strip club as her boss enjoyed two explicit lap dances, a tribunal heard. 

Read the whole thing >

