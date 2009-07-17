UK Halves Plastic Bag Use

Between 2006 and 2009 UK shoppers cut plastic bag use in half. [Guardian]

Slideshow tour of GE’s fancy kitchen of the future. [CNET]

What makes Synthetic Genomics, Exxon’s algae partner, different. [The Economist]

A big Q & A explaining carbon capture and sequestration. [Grist]

In an electric car industry, battery makers are equal to car makers. [Reuters]

Nissan will roll out a hybrid minivan next year. [Reuters]

A Manhattan sized piece of ice will break off Greenland in coming weeks. [Bloomberg]

Solar installations are expected to go from 6 GW this year to 10 GW next. [Bloomberg]

The challenges of the smart grid. [MIT Review]

Comparing the alt energy investments of the big oil companies. [Energy Source]

Geothermal is the cheapest alternative energy out there, says NYU report. [Greentech Media]

Wal-Mart’s sustainability labels will benefit carbon managment companies. [Earth2Tech]

