OOPS: British Government's Secret Plan To Appeal To Women Leaked

Documents that detail the British government’s plans to appeal to female voters have been leaked, in an incident likely to leave David Cameron’s Conservative Government red-faced.



In the text, marked “restricted — policy”, the government says that “women are significantly more negative about the government than men”.

The document then comes up with a number of possible solutions to the problem, including banning advertisements for children, cutting the long summer holiday for schoolchildren, and reconsidering the decision to not criminalise “forced marriage”. The Guardian has the full text of the document.

Other options? We suggest David Cameron stops referring to female MP’s as “frustrated” and stops telling them to “calm down dear”.

The UK government is refusing to comment on the documents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.