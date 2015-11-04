The UK government is struggling to hit targets for its online 'Verify' platform

New Statesman UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

The UK government has signed up just 300,000 people to its “Verify” scheme, The Register reports. The online service, which launched in 2011, aims to make it easier for individuals to identify themselves when using government-created online services.

The Government Digital Service has made multiple user number targets, but it hasn’t met any of them. Earlier this year, the GDS claimed the figure would be around 700,000 sign-ups, of which less than half materialised.

One of the scheme’s major failings is its lack of recognition for businesses and third-party agents, such as accountants or farmers. According to The Register, those who receive a marriage tax allowance have also fallen foul of the system’s flaws.

The GDS is aiming for between 470,000 and 700,000 users by April next year, helped along by a rise in successful sign-ups from 40% to 69%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.