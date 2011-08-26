UK Government Might Make People Use Their Real Names On Twitter

Photo: AP

The UK government is considering making Twitter users use their real names, reports the New York Times.The idea was one of many put forward in recent talks between the UK government and various social networks on how to control criminal behaviour on social media.



The talks came after social media and networks such as RIM’s Blackberry Messenger were said to have played a major role in this months huge riots in the UK.

Prime Minister David Cameron later told the House of Commons that “when people are using social media for violence we need to stop them”. An opinion poll by Opinium Research found 38% of people supported shutting social media down during civil unrest.

“You do not want to be on a list with the countries that have cracked down on social media during the Arab Spring,” Jo Glanville, the editor of Index on Censorship, told the New York Times.

