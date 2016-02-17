The UK Government is trying to make people prove their age before they look at porn

The British Government has launched a consultation on plans to try and make websites hosting pornography verify users’ ages.

It is, the government says, a necessary step to ensure children are not exposed to porn online — similar to how a customer’s age is checked when in doubt in the physical world. “We need to adapt our laws now in order to continue to protect children online in the same way as they are protected offline,” the consultation says. “This is not about introducing new or unprecedented standards; it is simply about reflecting our offline codes and standards in the online world.”

However, there are significant questions about how any such rules could be enforced.

Under David Cameron’s government, the UK has already introduced opt-in filters for pornography and other “adult” content. Users who want to view it have to specifically notify their ISPs as such in order to be given access.

The proposals laid out in the new consultation, launched on Tuesday and extending until April 12, go one step further. They fulfil “the delivery of the Government’s manifesto commitment to require age verification for access to all sites containing pornographic material.”

It’s difficult to see how this would practically work. Some porn sites require a fee or subscription; in these instances, it would be straightforward to verify ages using payment details.

But YouTube-style “tube” sites are also hugely popular, providing hardcore pornography to users without any payment — or even registration — required.

And as the consultation itself notes, “the vast majority of sites visited [by Brits] were not UK-based.” In these cases, when the UK has no jurisdiction and the site owner is disinclined to comply with UK law, it’s not clear what Britain can do.

Further complicating the subject is that many sites and social networks have elements of pornography to them, but are not dedicated exclusively to it. Porn is available on Twitter, as well as Tumblr. Will the sites be forced to verify all users’ ages to operate lawfully in UK — or just those who seek out pornographic material?

Paul Bernal, a law and privacy lecturer at the University of East Anglia, told Wired UK that any attempts at enforcement against non-UK websites could amount to censorship. “That’s a very dangerous precedent to set, and fits with a worldwide trend of ‘localisation’ and effective censorship. Are they expecting full-scale web-blocking of legal porn sites, Pirate Bay style? Or asking Google not to link to them?”

However, PornHub — one of the largest tube sites — says it will comply. A spokesperson told the BBC: “Pornhub will comply fully with any robust legislative and relevant local measures that emerge from this consultation,” said a spokeswoman for the site. “As members of the Digital Policy Alliance, we have already been working to carve out a technical solution which works for all. It’s essential that all explicit adult content is covered, and non-compliant sites are quickly taken down.”

