Here's What People In The UK Searched For On Google In 2014

Google released its 2014 year in review on Monday, which shows us what the most popular Google searches were over the last year.

Here are the most searched-for terms in the UK:

10. Jennifer Lawrence

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in ‘American Hustle,’ arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

“Hunger Games” actress Jennifer Lawrence started off 2014 by winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “American Hustle.” But the likely reason why she’s in this list is that naked photos of the star leaked online after hackers broke into her iCloud account and shared her private photos.

9. Grand National 2014

It’s one of the UK’s biggest sporting events, and the Grand National was also one of the UK’s most searched-for events. Forty riders competed for the record £1 million prize, and the race was eventually won by jockey Leighton Aspell riding Pineau de Re.

8. Philip Seymour Hoffman

The American actor was found dead in his New York apartment on Feb. 2. He died shortly before completion of the final Hunger Games movie, but his scenes remain in the final film.

7. Ebola

John Moore/Getty Images MONROVIA, LIBERIA – OCTOBER 03: Health workers help an Ebola survivor as she pretend vomits during a training World Health Organisation (WHO), training session on October 3, 2014 in Monrovia, Liberia. The WHO is training some 400 new health workers in two-week courses for the Liberian Ministry of Health. Many of the new health workers will be stationed in some of th 17 Ebola treatment units to be built by the U.S. military. The ‘patients’ in the training courses are Liberian survivors of the epidemic, hired by the WHO for the courses.

A new Ebola outbreak began in Guinea in March, originating from a two-year-old child who died last December. The deadly virus then spread to other countries in West Africa, including Liberia and Nigeria.

6. Flappy Bird

Viral app Flappy Bird was actually launched in 2013, but nobody really paid attention then. The game’s simple controls, tap the screen to make the bird flap its wings, helped it go viral at the start of 2014. But it wasn’t to last. The app’s developer, Dong Nguyen, removed Flappy Bird from the App Store on Feb. 10 because he was concerned that people were playing his game too much.

5. Rik Mayall

British comedian Rik Mayall passed away on June 9. His widow says he suffered an “acute cardiac event” after returning from a run. The comedian was beloved for his energetic style of performing, starring in comedy shows such as “The Young Ones,” “Bottom,” and “Blackadder.”

4. Robin Williams

Comedy actor Robin Williams was found dead in his California home on Aug. 11 after committing suicide. He was a well-loved figure around the world, starring in movies such as “Mrs Doubtfire” and “Good Will Hunting.”

3. Peaches Geldof

Journalist Peaches Geldof, daughter of musician Bob Geldof, is another celebrity who died in 2014. She was found dead in her home on April 7 after a massive heroin overdose. Geldof was known for her television career, developing her own shows as well as looking after her young family.

2. iPhone 6

Jay Yarow/Business Insider Look how huge my tweets are.

Apple launched its newest mobile phone, the iPhone 6, in 2014, along with the Apple Watch. Tim Cook introduced the new device on stage in September, part of an event that featured a performance by U2. Demand for the new phone was huge, selling over 10 million units in the three days after its launch.

1. World Cup 2014

Sure enough, the World Cup is the most searched-for term in the UK in 2014. The 20th FIFA World Cup was held in Brazil, and saw Germany become the first European team to win a World Cup in the Americas.

