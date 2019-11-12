The Labour Party has suffered a 'sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack' ahead of the general election

Reuters Britain’s opposition Labour Party launch event for the general election campaign in London

The Labour Party has been hit by a ‘sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack’ on its digital platforms.

A party spokesperson said: “We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred.”

The general election is due to take place on December 12.

Access to some digital resources used by campaigners had been slowed but the system was back up to speed on Tuesday morning, they added.

“We have experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber-attack on Labour digital platforms,” the spokesperson said.

“We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred.

“We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.”

Labour frontbencher Luke Pollard tweeted his thanks to staff in the party’s headquarters.

“We must be doing something right to be the target of a sustained attack like this,” he said.

The UK general election is due to take place on December 12.

Labour, on 31%, is trailing the Conservatives, on 39% by 8 points, according to an ICM poll carried out between November 8 and November 11.

