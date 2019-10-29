The UK is set for a general election before Christmas as Jeremy Corbyn backs December vote

Getty

The UK is set to hold a general election in December after the opposition Labour party announced it would back a pre-Christmas poll.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring forward a piece of legislation on Tuesday allowing a vote to take place on December 12.

Opposition parties will seek to alter the date to December 9 in order to prevent Johnson passing Brexit before an election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had opposed a vote before Christmas but shifted after a three month Brexit delay was formally agreed by the EU on Tuesday.

The UK is set for an election in December after the opposition Labour party moved to support holding a new vote.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he was willing to back an early election after the EU formally agreed to delay Brexit until the end of January 2020.

“I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table,” he told his Shadow Cabinet on Tuesday.

“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

The prime minister will bring forward a piece of legislation this evening to allow a vote to be held on December 12. However, opposition parties are seeking to amend the bill for an election to take place in advance of that date.

If passed, the UK Parliament could be dissolved by the end of this week, paving the way for a month-long election campaign to take place.

Opinion polls suggest that Johnson’s Conservative party are the favourites to emerge as winners of an election this year, with leads of up to 16 points in recent surveys.

Both leaders are unpopular with voters according to long-running surveys. However, Corbyn’s own personal poll ratings are the worst of any opposition leader in history, according to some polls.

Despite this, Labour is confident that they can improve on their position, as they did in the 2017 general election when they began as much as 25 points behind the Conservatives but ended the campaign almost neck-and-neck.

Party officials suggest that election broadcasting laws, which guarantee opposition parties equal amounts of coverage to the government during election periods, will give them a significant boost.

